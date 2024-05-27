Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy

Justin and Hailey Bieber are looking at their pregnancy as “a fresh start.”

The celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this month with a carousel of monochrome photos and videos in which the Rhodes founder posed with her baby bump.

A source now tells Life&Style that the emotional moment meant a great deal to the expecting parents.

"It's no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues. But they're really excited to welcome a baby into this world. They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them,” the insider claimed.

They also shared that the couple, which tied the knot in 2018, are also taking parenting classes and reading books.

"They're also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A,” the tipster added.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider previously revealed that keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret for six months was “very difficult.”

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement. Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father,” they had said.