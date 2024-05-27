 
Cristiano Ronaldo to finish top scorer in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo to make his name for being top goal scorer in this Saudi Pro League season

May 27, 2024

Portuguese international footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could not stop securing a new set of recognition as his Al Nassr are set to conclude the Saudi Pro League playing its last match with Al Ittehad Monday.

The 39-year-old star joined the Saudi club in January 2023, after signing a contract for two-and-a-half years.

As the Saudi Pro League comes to its end, with Al Hilal winning the title, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the top scorer of this season with 33 goals on his name.

This recognition is expected to be formally given at the end of Al Nassr's game with Al Ittehad at King Abdullah Sports City. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only finishing this season with Saudi Arabia but the forward holds the record for the highest number of goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in high spirits to complete the number of 900 goals as he was just 9 nets away from writing his name into the books of football history as the best player. His total tally is 891.

He is also at the top of the list of the best international football players ahead of Pele, Lionel Messi and many more with 128 strikes under his name.

