 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about his records

Al Nassr star boasts about his records in bold social media post after adding another one to list

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about his records
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates new record with sassy social media post. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday added yet another feat to his long list of records as he broke the record for most goals in one season in the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo, 39, had scored two more goals against Al Ittihad, bringing his total for the season to 35, breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 goals that he scored in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr.

The former Real Madrid star decided to share his achievement with his fans on social media and ended up making a bold statement.

He shared a collage of his pictures by the SPL, featuring words that read: "All time top scorer in a single SPL season".

Ronaldo captioned the post with a bold statement: "I don't follow the records, the records follow me."

He accompanied the post with an emoji of Saudi Arabia's flag.

Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr in January 2023. He is just seven goals away from bringing the total number of his career goals to 900.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner also leads the list of the best international football players, surpassing legends like Pele and Lionel Messi, with 128 international goals to his name from 206 appearances for Portugal.

Al Nassr is now set to take on Al Hilal on Friday in the King Cup final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend reacts to her beau's new record
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend reacts to her beau's new record
Tennis star Sania Mirza makes bold statement on women's role
Tennis star Sania Mirza makes bold statement on women's role
Haris Rauf recalls how injury lay-off became a 'blessing in disguise'
Haris Rauf recalls how injury lay-off became a 'blessing in disguise'
Cristiano Ronaldo to finish top scorer in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo to finish top scorer in Saudi Pro League
Rafael Nadal knocked out of French Open 2024
Rafael Nadal knocked out of French Open 2024
Wasim Akram pokes fun at Indian T20 World Cup squad after IPL
Wasim Akram pokes fun at Indian T20 World Cup squad after IPL
Warning issued for new Barcelona coach
Warning issued for new Barcelona coach
Gary Kirsten to have final say on team's vice-captaincy issue
Gary Kirsten to have final say on team's vice-captaincy issue
Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter jaw-dropping records at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter jaw-dropping records at Euro 2024
PAK vs ENG: Shahid Afridi reaches out to Shadab Khan after worst bowling figures in T20Is
PAK vs ENG: Shahid Afridi reaches out to Shadab Khan after worst bowling figures in T20Is
Manchester United's coach Erik ten Hag reveals his move amid FA Cup win
Manchester United's coach Erik ten Hag reveals his move amid FA Cup win
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree