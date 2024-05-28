Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about his records

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates new record with sassy social media post. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday added yet another feat to his long list of records as he broke the record for most goals in one season in the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo, 39, had scored two more goals against Al Ittihad, bringing his total for the season to 35, breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 goals that he scored in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr.

The former Real Madrid star decided to share his achievement with his fans on social media and ended up making a bold statement.

He shared a collage of his pictures by the SPL, featuring words that read: "All time top scorer in a single SPL season".

Ronaldo captioned the post with a bold statement: "I don't follow the records, the records follow me."

He accompanied the post with an emoji of Saudi Arabia's flag.

Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr in January 2023. He is just seven goals away from bringing the total number of his career goals to 900.



The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner also leads the list of the best international football players, surpassing legends like Pele and Lionel Messi, with 128 international goals to his name from 206 appearances for Portugal.



Al Nassr is now set to take on Al Hilal on Friday in the King Cup final.