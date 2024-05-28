Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend reacts to her beau's new record

Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's new record. — Reuters/File, Instagram/@lovewithgeorgina.7

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved yet another feat in his illustrious football career and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez couldn't be more thankful.

Still going strong at 39, Ronaldo became the top scorer in the history of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on Monday as he scored two more goals against Al Ittihad, in the league's last match.

He broke Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 goals that he scored in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr.

Georgina Rodriguez boasts Cristiano Ronaldo's new feat on social media. — Instagram/@georginagio

After witnessing his unbelievable achievement from the VIP box at Al Awwal Park stadium, Rodriguez, 30, shared a video of the Al Nassr star on her Instagram Story.



She captioned the post: "New record. Top scorer in the history of the Arab League."

Rodriguez went on to share another video showing Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr, playing on the field.

She concluded her Instagram Stories with a video showing a box of gourmet chocolates to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's new record.

She captioned the video: "Time to celebrate."