 
Geo News

This US state is called 'shark attack capital of the world'

US reports a total of 1,640 attacks, dating back to around 200 years, reveals new report

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

This US state is called shark attack capital of the world
Shark attacks mostly occur in Florida, new report reveals. — Pexels

Shark attacks are not unusual on the beaches of the US, a newly published report revealed where such incidents mostly happen, according to the Museum of Natural History and Florida University.

Looking back at the data of 2023, the International Shark Attack File placed Florida’s Volusia County in the top spot in the world of unprovoked shark bites.

Since 1837, 351 unprovoked attacks were reported in the county, whereas in this time, Florida as a whole reported 928 attacks.

The second in line is Hawaii with 195, then California with 138, and South Carolina with 118.

On the second, Australia stood with 706, and on the third, South Africa reported 262 attacks, from all sharks.

Last year, the Shark Attack File mentioned 69 unprovoked shark bites globally and 36 of them happened in the US, according to a New York Post report.

Primarily, the attacks took place in the summer between Memorial Day and Labour Day when enjoyed their holidays on beaches.

Last year on Labour Day, two swimmers were bitten by sharks separately near Ponce Inlet, just south of Daytona Beach.

A man was bitten on his left hand, while a different shark bit a woman’s right foot. Neither attack was life-threatening.

Lifeguards in Volusia County say they see sharks all the time but it's very rare that they attack.

"Locals that live here interact with sharks on a daily basis and never have any issues," Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV. "The bites here are a case of mistaken identity."

"We’ve never had any life-threatening injuries but we do have a lot of bites, mainly in the New Smyrna Beach area."

Iran to focus on presidential election after Raisi's sudden death
Iran to focus on presidential election after Raisi's sudden death
Unexpected leisure activities of tech titans like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg
Unexpected leisure activities of tech titans like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg
Where did Mukesh Ambani's clan live before Antilia?
Where did Mukesh Ambani's clan live before Antilia?
CPC underscores need to address financial risks concerning national security
CPC underscores need to address financial risks concerning national security
Expansion in China-Arab ties 'good' for peace, development in Middle East
Expansion in China-Arab ties 'good' for peace, development in Middle East
'Alienated' Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump
'Alienated' Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump
Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?