This US state is called 'shark attack capital of the world'

Shark attacks are not unusual on the beaches of the US, a newly published report revealed where such incidents mostly happen, according to the Museum of Natural History and Florida University.

Looking back at the data of 2023, the International Shark Attack File placed Florida’s Volusia County in the top spot in the world of unprovoked shark bites.

Since 1837, 351 unprovoked attacks were reported in the county, whereas in this time, Florida as a whole reported 928 attacks.

The second in line is Hawaii with 195, then California with 138, and South Carolina with 118.

On the second, Australia stood with 706, and on the third, South Africa reported 262 attacks, from all sharks.



Last year, the Shark Attack File mentioned 69 unprovoked shark bites globally and 36 of them happened in the US, according to a New York Post report.

Primarily, the attacks took place in the summer between Memorial Day and Labour Day when enjoyed their holidays on beaches.

Last year on Labour Day, two swimmers were bitten by sharks separately near Ponce Inlet, just south of Daytona Beach.

A man was bitten on his left hand, while a different shark bit a woman’s right foot. Neither attack was life-threatening.

Lifeguards in Volusia County say they see sharks all the time but it's very rare that they attack.

"Locals that live here interact with sharks on a daily basis and never have any issues," Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV. "The bites here are a case of mistaken identity."

"We’ve never had any life-threatening injuries but we do have a lot of bites, mainly in the New Smyrna Beach area."