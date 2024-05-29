 
Geo News

Inside Mukesh Ambani's mega cruise for Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding fiesta

Indian billionaire sets sail on cruise ship as long as aircraft carrier for son's pre-wedding celebrations

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Inside Mukesh Ambanis mega cruise for Anant, Radhikas pre-wedding fiesta
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to set sail on 1,000-ft cruise for second pre-wedding celebrations. — Luxury Launches, Vogue India

Mukesh Ambani, owner of India's Reliance Industries, has garnered significant attention amid buzz surrounding his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July.

Asia's richest centibillionaire is back in headlines as he, along with his wife Nita Ambani, hosts another pre-wedding celebration for the pair but this time they are letting loose on an Italy cruise.

According to Luxury Launches, the Indian billionaire has chartered a 1,073-foot cruise liner, one of the world's largest, known as the Celebrity Ascent.

It is one of Celebrity Cruises' Edge-class ships, measuring as long as an aircraft carrier, built in 2023.

The second leg of the pre-wedding event will take place between May 29 and June 1 in Italy and France.

Inside Mukesh Ambanis mega cruise for Anant, Radhikas pre-wedding fiesta
Ambanis to embark on Europe cruise with 600 guests for pre-wedding festivities. — Luxury Launches

The ship with 16 passenger decks will accommodate at least 600 A-lister guests of the Ambani clan and sail them to Cannes and Portofino.

The venue can accommodate nearly 4,000 guests serviced by a crew of 1,400. 

The Ambanis' guests would have access to top cabins and suites, including the AquaClass SkySuites and the Iconic Suite, which provide acces to the Thermal Spa and ship's own clean-cuisine restaurant Blu.

Inside Mukesh Ambanis mega cruise for Anant, Radhikas pre-wedding fiesta
Ambanis' guests to have access to top cabins and suites on luxury cruise called Celebrity Ascent. — Luxury Launches

The cruise also features opulent two-deck Edge Villas, with living spaces and tubs on the first deck and bedrooms on the second. 

According to Luxury Launches, Celebrity Ascent features 18 restaurants, but given the Ambanis' penchant for extravagance, they would certainly  fly in Michelin-star chefs from around the globe to cook up culinary masterpieces.

Inside Mukesh Ambanis mega cruise for Anant, Radhikas pre-wedding fiesta
Mukesh Ambani charter mega vessel for son's pre-wedding European cruise. — Luxury Launches

Amenities include a world-class spa, The Club, a nightclub space adjacent to The Theatre, and an all-new gaming floor with slot machines featuring the latest technology.

