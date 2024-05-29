Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis

Jennifer Lopez is trying to stay occupied in order to distract herself from marital woes with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old singer spent Mother's Day apart from her husband despite living in the same city of Los Angeles.

As her latest film Atlas debuted on Memorial Day weekend and topped the Netflix charts in 55 countries, a source now tells PEOPLE that she’s keeping herself busy on purpose.

“They’re still living separately. She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work,” an insider spoke of her sci-fi movie, which attracted 28.2 million views.

Earlie in May, sources privy to In Touch claimed that Ben has “moved out” of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had claimed.

The tipsters also said that the actor, who is currently working on his new film Accountant 2, added, is only “focusing on his work and kids now.”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added further.