21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert

21 Savage just surprised his spectators this week during his Toronto stop of the American Dream tour.

On May 27, the British rapper brought out Drake on the Budweiser Stage during his performance.

According to fan-captured video uploaded on YouTube, the pair performed Knife Talk from 2021's Certified Lover Boy, as well as Rich Flex from their 2022 joint album, Her Loss, on Monday night.

While in another footage uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the Canadian actor and rapper addressed the crowd saying, “One last time please, everybody in this city that we love so much, please make some noise for my motherf*****’ brother 21 coming out here killing this s***,”



“You know I love y’all. I’ll see you soon. Give ’em one more. You home, right? It’s your city,” Drake added.

Drake and the 31-year-old Rockstar rapper have previously shared the stage as the co-headlined a tour in 2023 enlisting Sexyy Red, Zack Bia and Central Cee as the openers.

Meanwhile, in recent events, 21 Savage did find himself caught up in the infamous rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, being referenced in the track Not Like Us by the 36-year-old musician.