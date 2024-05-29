 
Geo News

21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert

21 Savage performed in Toronto as a part of his 'American Dream' tour

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert

21 Savage just surprised his spectators this week during his Toronto stop of the American Dream tour.

On May 27, the British rapper brought out Drake on the Budweiser Stage during his performance.

According to fan-captured video uploaded on YouTube, the pair performed Knife Talk from 2021's Certified Lover Boy, as well as Rich Flex from their 2022 joint album, Her Loss, on Monday night.

While in another footage uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the Canadian actor and rapper addressed the crowd saying, “One last time please, everybody in this city that we love so much, please make some noise for my motherf*****’ brother 21 coming out here killing this s***,”

“You know I love y’all. I’ll see you soon. Give ’em one more. You home, right? It’s your city,” Drake added.

Drake and the 31-year-old Rockstar rapper have previously shared the stage as the co-headlined a tour in 2023 enlisting Sexyy Red, Zack Bia and Central Cee as the openers.

Meanwhile, in recent events, 21 Savage did find himself caught up in the infamous rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, being referenced in the track Not Like Us by the 36-year-old musician.

Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Kerry Katona remains furious with fiancé Ryan Mahoney over messy house
Kerry Katona remains furious with fiancé Ryan Mahoney over messy house
Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers AI Ruddy in touching post
Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers AI Ruddy in touching post
'General Hospital' actress Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88
'General Hospital' actress Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88