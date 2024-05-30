 
Geo News

These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Argentine football legend isn't the only player in the MLS who's paid a hefty sum

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Which MLS player is paid more than Lionel Messi? — Reuters/File

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has already revolutionised America's Major League Soccer when he signed a $150 million two-and-a-half-year contract last year.

According to the contract, David Beckham's Inter Miami pays the Argentine football legend a base salary of $12 million, with a total guaranteed compensation of just over $20.4 million, Sporting News reported.

However, despite being a prominent figure in MLS, Messi is not the only player being paid a hefty salary.

There are three other players the 36-year-old football legend trails behind. but who are they?

Lorenzo Insigne

These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne is paid more than Messi. — Reuters/File 

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne joined the club in 2022 after signing a four-year deal through June 2026.

The transformative deal, which has been reported as paying Insigne over $15 million (pre-tax) per season, represented a stake-in-the-ground moment, Bolavip reported.

Michael Bradley

These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Michael Bradley is highest paid MLS player surpassing Messi. — Reuters/File

Also known as the "King of Toronto", the former Toronto FC star tops the list of highest paid players in the MLS.

He had spent up to seven campaigns in Toronto where no one has raised more money in terms of salaries than the former centre midfielder.

He was paid nearly $45 million but, according to Bolavip, by the winter of 2025 Messi will have surpassed all these names, unless he decides to part ways with Miami before that time.

