Photo: Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'

Kendall Jenner recently made a shock admission amid Bad Bunny reconciliation reports.



In a teaser of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 28-year-old supermodel was left in awe when The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner made surprise appearance.

After seeing Gerry walk in the front door, Kendall exclaimed, "This is the most excited I've been in a really long time."

She also remarked, "My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner."

Nonetheless, soon this surprise took a turn as Kendall stated in shock, "Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone."

"I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen," she continued with a flustered face after which the clip concluded.

This preview comes amid People Magazine’s report that Kendall and Bad Bunny Blanco have rekindled their romance.

For those unversed, the reconciled couple called in quits in December 2023, but now a source told the outlet, “Things are great again."

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," the source dished.

"There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other," they also claimed.

"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider continued and noted, “They always had this crazy attraction to each other.”