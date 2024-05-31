 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny have reportedly reconciled after splitting last year in December

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: I shouldnt have
Photo: Kendall Jenner left in awe amid Bad Bunny reconciliation: 'I shouldn't have'

Kendall Jenner recently made a shock admission amid Bad Bunny reconciliation reports. 

In a teaser of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 28-year-old supermodel was left in awe when The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner made surprise appearance.

After seeing Gerry walk in the front door, Kendall exclaimed, "This is the most excited I've been in a really long time."

She also remarked, "My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner."

Nonetheless, soon this surprise took a turn as Kendall stated in shock, "Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone."

"I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen," she continued with a flustered face after which the clip concluded.

This preview comes amid People Magazine’s report that Kendall and Bad Bunny Blanco have rekindled their romance. 

For those unversed, the reconciled couple called in quits in December 2023, but now a source told the outlet, “Things are great again."

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," the source dished.

"There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other," they also claimed.

"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider continued and noted, “They always had this crazy attraction to each other.”

Demi Moore confesses suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome'
Demi Moore confesses suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome'
Deadpool & Wolverine' doubles down on R-rated theme
Deadpool & Wolverine' doubles down on R-rated theme
Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘terrible' chemistry testing with strangers
Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘terrible' chemistry testing with strangers
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell uncertain about reconciliation after split?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell uncertain about reconciliation after split?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence between pastic surgery or fillers
Sofia Vergara breaks silence between pastic surgery or fillers
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on being home more often during Ben Affleck marriage
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on being home more often during Ben Affleck marriage
Jennifer Lopez 'optimistic' about Ben Affleck marital struggles?
Jennifer Lopez 'optimistic' about Ben Affleck marital struggles?
Kate Middleton's cancer turning her more inward
Kate Middleton's cancer turning her more inward
Khloe Kardashian ditches Paris getaway for kids
Khloe Kardashian ditches Paris getaway for kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reverting back to old ways?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reverting back to old ways?
Kate Middleton's left 80 year old HRHs pushing heavy barrows
Kate Middleton's left 80 year old HRHs pushing heavy barrows
Prince Harry's key statement removed from royal website for THIS reason
Prince Harry's key statement removed from royal website for THIS reason