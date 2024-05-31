Jennifer Garner ignites feud with Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck's well-being

Jennifer Garner has reportedly defied Jennifer Lopez's warning to stay away from her Ben Affleck, as she fears her ex-husband would spiral out of control again.



According to a source privy to In Touch Weekly, the Alias star is concerned about Affleck's well-being amid his relationship troubles with JLo.

However, the Atlas star absolutely despises the close bond of her beloved husband and his ex-wife and the fact that he confides in Garner whenever something goes wrong.

“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” the insider shared with the publication.

They added, “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”

But, “J. Lo didn’t come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama,” the insider said.

“Ben then relayed the message to Jen,” who blames Lopez for the pressure she’s put Ben under, the insider noted. “She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle.”

Before concluding, the source claimed that Garner cannot watch Affleck suffer and do nothing as he’s the father of her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”