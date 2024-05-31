What's Joe Biden's election strategy after Donald Trump's conviction?

Joe Biden's advisors reveal election 2024 strategy after Donald Trump's conviction. — AFP

As a Manhattan jury on Thursday declared former US president Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money case, President Joe Biden's election campaign is revisiting its strategy to exploit this development to their advantage. Here's how.

In an Instagram post after Trump’s conviction, Joe Biden said: "There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box."

There may be expectations that Democrats would transform their election 2024 strategy however, Joe Biden's advisors believe there’s no change of plan, according to CNN.

The outlet reported citing sources: "The convictions might not move the needle in a major way in the election but an acquittal could have really helped Trump — rendering Thursday’s decision a big win for the Biden campaign."

Donald Trump convicted in hush money case. — AFP

A senior official told CNN Thursday: "It matters."

According to people close to 81-year-old Biden, acquittal would not just have validated Trump’s claims of being unfairly persecuted, but “fed even more fatalism from already deflated Biden supporters who have come to believe nothing can touch Trump.”

The source added: "A 12-member jury convicted him. I can’t get 12 people to agree on what to get for dinner."

"The risk of the conviction is that there are people who continue to think that there’s something that will prevent Donald Trump from being the nominee or being president," a former Biden associate said. "That is not the case. If you don’t want Donald Trump, you have to vote against him."