Melania Trump, Barron Trump in New York City to comfort convicted Donald Trump

Recently, couple was seen when Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach

May 31, 2024

Former First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump were in New York City as the conviction of Donald Trump was announced by a 12-member jury Thursday, according to a Mirror report.

Judge Juan Merchan presided over the case of hush money in which prosecutors alleged that the former president falsified business records to pay $130,000 to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The family of Donald Trump was largely present except for Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

It appears that Trump’s third wife and 18-year-old youngest son came to comfort the 77-year-old.

The 54-year-old Melania remains away from the public eye because she has been busy raising her son. The former model was always absent when Trump was indicted for the first time and three other times.

Other family members, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr were in attendance while the hearing was ongoing.

Recently, the couple was seen together when Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy, in Palm Beach Florida where they cheered for their son.

While talking to reporters, the Republican called the decision a "disgrace”.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be on November 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here."

