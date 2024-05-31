 
Geo News

Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?

Global T20 Canada is trying to sign Pakistan's left-arm pacer for their next edition, according to reports

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi's (right) sensational bebut at The Hundred inspires Welsh Fire's victory.—X/@TheHundred/File 

Amid reports of talks with the Global T20 Canada, Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to withdraw from the upcoming edition of The Hundred, which is set to begin from July 23 in England, The Telegraph reported Friday.

Afridi, who represented Welsh Fire in the 2023 edition, was retained by the same franchise in the £100,000 category for this year’s edition but the Pakistani pacer will not be participating in the league.

As per the report, the Global T20 Canada is also trying to sign Shaheen for their next edition. Both leagues are likely to collide but since Global T20’s window is much shorter than The Hundred’s, the left-arm pacer will get more family time should he opt to play in Canada.

Shaheen’s decision not to play the league has become a major concern for the management as the Pakistani is not just one of the best pacers in the world, he is also one of the most recognisable and marketable players whose absence would surely be felt both on and off the field.

With Shaheen almost guaranteed to miss The Hundred, it is yet to be seen whether he will be playing in Global T20 Canada or not.

The Hundred 2024 fixtures

July 23 — Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix @ The Kia Oval, London

July 24 — Southern Brave vs London Spirit @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton

July 25 — Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 26 — Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets @ Headingley, Leeds

July 27 — London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix @ Lord's, London

July 28 — Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 29 — Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 30 — Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave @ Headingley, Leeds

July 31 — Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 1 — London Spirit vs Welsh Fire @ Lord's, London

August 1 — Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton

August 2 — Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers @ The Kia Oval, London

August 3 — Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 3 — Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 4 — London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles @ Lord's, London

August 4 — Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals @ Headingley, Leeds

August 5 — Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

August 6 — Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

August 6 — Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 7 — Trent Rockets vs London Spirit @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 8 — Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

August 8 — Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave @ The Kia Oval, London

August 9 — London Spirit vs Manchester Originals @ Lord's, London

August 10 — Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton

August 10 — Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix @ Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

August 11 — Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit @ The Kia Oval, London

August 11 — Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers @ Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

August 12 — Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 13 — Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit @ Headingley, Leeds

August 14 — Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire @ Utilita Bowl, Southampton

August 14 — Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles @ Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 15 — Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals @ Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 17 — Eliminator @ The Kia Oval, London

August 18 — Final @ Lord's, London

