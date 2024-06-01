 
Geo News

Real Madrid all set to finally unveil Kylian Mbappe as new player

French football star played his final match with PSG last week amid reports that he would join La Liga club

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Real Madrid all set to finally unveil Kylian Mbappe as new player
Kylian Mbappe to be unveiled as Real Madrid player next week. — Reuters/File

The date has been set for Kylian Mbappe's arrival in Real Madrid after the French footballer marked the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, the La Liga giants are preparing to unveil the blockbuster signing of Mbappe, 25, as a free transfer.

The report revealed that Mbappe will be unveiled as a Madrid player on Thursday, June 6.

The report further revealed that the Frenchman is set to arrive in Spain next week to sign for Los Blancos before being officially unveiled in their traditional style to the press and fanbase.

While speaking to Forbes about his future, Mbappe said: "I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time. It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club.

"I want to win trophies. When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates."

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham's former club has been attempting to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu Stadium since 2017.

Additionally, Mbappe, who is also a fan of Ronaldo, had shown interest in the Spanish several times as well.

However, Mbappe is currently focused on playing for his national team in Euro 2024, where he will feature in a friendly against Luxembourg next Wednesday before travelling to Spain to complete the Real Madrid deal.

WATCH: PCB's official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024 out now video
WATCH: PCB's official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024 out now
T20 World Cup 2024: US envoy hopes Pakistan will have 'an unforgettable tournament' video
T20 World Cup 2024: US envoy hopes Pakistan will have 'an unforgettable tournament'
Rashid Latif wants Mohammad Rizwan back as wicket keeper video
Rashid Latif wants Mohammad Rizwan back as wicket keeper
Cristiano Ronaldo gets teary-eyed after missing out on King's Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets teary-eyed after missing out on King's Cup dream
Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium undergoing major upgradation
Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium undergoing major upgradation
Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season
Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
England beat Pakistan in final T20
England beat Pakistan in final T20
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss