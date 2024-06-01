Real Madrid all set to finally unveil Kylian Mbappe as new player

Kylian Mbappe to be unveiled as Real Madrid player next week. — Reuters/File

The date has been set for Kylian Mbappe's arrival in Real Madrid after the French footballer marked the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, the La Liga giants are preparing to unveil the blockbuster signing of Mbappe, 25, as a free transfer.

The report revealed that Mbappe will be unveiled as a Madrid player on Thursday, June 6.

The report further revealed that the Frenchman is set to arrive in Spain next week to sign for Los Blancos before being officially unveiled in their traditional style to the press and fanbase.

While speaking to Forbes about his future, Mbappe said: "I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time. It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club.

"I want to win trophies. When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates."

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham's former club has been attempting to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu Stadium since 2017.

Additionally, Mbappe, who is also a fan of Ronaldo, had shown interest in the Spanish several times as well.

However, Mbappe is currently focused on playing for his national team in Euro 2024, where he will feature in a friendly against Luxembourg next Wednesday before travelling to Spain to complete the Real Madrid deal.