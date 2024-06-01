King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional with latest move

King Charles and Prince William have seemingly left Princess of Wales Kate Middleton emotional with their sweet move as the future queen has stepped back from royal duties amid her cancer battle.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said, "King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready."

The royal expert further claimed, "She [Kate] has been spotted around town, looking upbeat.

"Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes.”

"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return. It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice," Schofield added.

The royal expert's remarks came after palace confirmed that the future queen will not attend the traditional Colonel's Review to take the salute on June 8 for Trooping the Colour, the official birthday of King Charles.