Michelle Obama loses her 'rock' as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86

Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson passes away

June 01, 2024

Michelle Obama loses her rock as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86
Former US first lady Michelle Obama (L) sits alongside her mother Marian Robinson as she hosts a Mother's Day event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington May 7, 2010. — Reuters

Michelle Obama, the spouse of former US president Barack Obama, is heartbroken as her mother Marian Lois Shields Robinson, 86, passed away on Friday, leaving the former first family in mourning.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” Michelle Obama said in a post on X. “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

Michelle often gave her Marian Lois Shields, who raised her in a small apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the credit for instilling in her values and discipline when her family used to live at 7436 S Euclid Ave.

The former first lady's father, Fraser Robinson, an operator at the City of Chicago Water Filtration Plant near Navy Pier, and a Democratic precinct captain, died in 1991.

After spending time in the White House, Mrs Robinson came back to Chicago, where she died on Friday. The family did not disclose the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

On Mother’s Day this year, Michelle Obama posted, “My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family. She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls.”

