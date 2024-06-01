 
Nicki Minaj gets slammed after claiming drug arrest was due to race

Nicki Minaj says she got 'disgusting' treatment by Dutch police

June 01, 2024

Dutch police have denied Nicki Minaj’s claim that her arrest in Amsterdam was motivated by race.

Minaj was arrested at the Schiphol Airport last Saturday for possession of dozens of joints, per the police. The Needle rapper was fined 350 Euros and ended up missing her concert in Manchester due to the delay. Her concert in Amsterdam on June 2 has also been cancelled following the arrest.

Minaj went on to allege that her arrest was due to her race, saying, “Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that that low.

“And not only that, but just knowing that that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, you know?,” she said during a livestream on Stationhead.

“But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there. But you know what? There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart,” she added. “But the treatment was just disgusting. And I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

A Dutch police spokesperson has denied the claims, telling BBC, “We just do our job and it is protocol to search luggage and arrest a person when we find drugs.”

“The arrest was around 17.30 and the release at 21.30. We stand for a professional organisation that treats everybody equal, no matter what.I think that it all went very smoothly. It’s annoying that she drew that card.”

