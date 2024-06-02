 
WATCH: Donald Trump looks devastated in UFC hall with Dana White

President UFC Dana White looked happy and introduced Donald Trump to people

June 02, 2024

WATCH: Donald Trump looks devastated in UFC hall with Dana White
Donald Trump comes at Dana White's UFC days after his conviction in hush money trial. — Truth Social/RealDonaldTrump 

Former US president Donald Trump appeared Saturday at his friend Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 302 but while the Republican entered into the crowd it was different this time at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The official account of Trump on social media posted a video of the former president in which the 77-year-old looked sad and defeated while entering to the UFC hall.

However, the business mogul received a standing ovation, with the crowd cheering him after Judge Juan Merchan’s court declared the actor-turned-politician convicted in all 34 counts of felonies in the hush money case.

On the other hand, President UFC Dana White looked happy and introduced Trump to the people.

As he entered the hall, Trump shook hands and waved at the crowd of cheering supporters at the UFC with a fist up. The former president also stopped and had a few words with the commentators.

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan said: “The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering.”

The night when Trump arrived, the UFC card featured 12 fights, headlined by top-ranked lightweight champion Islam Makhachev who pitted against fourth-ranked Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

