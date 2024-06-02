 
Saudi authorities begin crackdown on unauthorised Hajj pilgrims

Officials say violators will be fined up to SAR10,000 and deported from June 2 for violating Hajj regulations

APP

June 02, 2024

File photo showing two Saudi police officers on patrol. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has begun enforcing fines up to 10,000 Saudi Riyal (SAR) and deportation from June 2 for pilgrims violating Hajj regulations by undertaking the pilgrimage without a permit.

According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, (SPA), the no-permit, no-Hajj policy applies to Makkah city, central areas, holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres and temporary security checkpoints. This regulation remains in force until June 20, 2024.

Furthermore, individuals caught transporting Hajj violators without a permit may face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 riyals, and confiscation of their vehicle.

Non-citizen offenders will be deported following their sentence and prohibited from re-entering the kingdom for a set duration.

Fines will be multiplied according to the number of transported violators.

Violations can be reported by contacting (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, or (999) in other regions.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Security stressed that repeat offenders will incur double fines, underscoring the necessity of complying with Hajj regulations to guarantee the safety, security, comfort, and peace of Allah’s guests during their rituals.

