What's inside Jeff Bezos's $149m fleet of private aircraft?

Jeff Bezos owns three pricey jets and a helicopter that he often rides with Lauren Sanchez. — Wijet

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world's top five richest people and is known for travelling in style, as he is often seen flaunting his luxurious collection of superyachts.

The centibillionaire, worth $206 billion, owns the $500 million megayacht Koru, the world's largest sailing yacht which he is often seen sailing with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez.

But that's not all.

According to Luxury Launches, Bezos also owns an impressive fleet of private aircraft worth $149 million, including two Gulfstream G650ERs worth nearly $65 million each, a nine-million-dollar Pilatus PC-24, and a $10 million Airbus H145 helicopter.

Bezos's Gulfstream G650ERs

Jeff Bezos owns two Gulfstream G650ER worth nearly $65 million each. — Robb Report

The 60-year-old tech billionaire bought his first Gulfstream G650ER, registered as N271DV, in 2015. The jet runs on two Rolls Royce BR700 turbofan engines.

The second G650ER was purchased by Bezos in 2019. It has 34 recorded flights in the first half of 2024. Both jets are fitted with 22 seats.

Jeff Bezos's Gulfstream G650ERs are fitted with 22 seats. — Luxury Launches

The Gulfstream G650ER, a 7,365-mile aircraft, is ideal for the world's third richest man to travel between his luxurious properties in Seattle, Miami, and Hawaii, as it can handle the journey without any stops.

Bezos's Pilatus PC-24



Jeff Bezos's Pilatus PC-24 is a compact 10-seater jet. — Luxury Launches

The Swiss made 2020 Pilatus PC-24 is a rather compact 10-seater jet worth nine million dollars, almost equal to the annual maintenance of his 247-feet support vessel Abeona, worth $75 million.

Bezos's Airbus H145

The $10 million Airbus helicopter stands on the Abeona yacht.

The helicopter seats five passengers and two crew and is always available for Bezos's beau, Lauren Sanchez, 54, who takes the beauty for a spin every chance she gets.

The helicopter is currently in Gocek, Turkey, where the yacht is moored.

The tech magnate also bought an ample 18,600 square feet hangar at Boeing Field in Seattle for $5.5 million for his fleet of aircraft.