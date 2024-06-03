Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict T20 World Cup 2024 finalists

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden (left) and ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood. —AFP/Reuters/File

As fans enjoy the high-voltage matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 that kicked off over the weekend, several former players and cricket pundits have predicted their semi-finalists and finalists for the mega-event.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood are also among veterans who recently shared their thoughts on who they believe could reach the final of the tournament being played in the United States and the West Indies.

Speaking to Indian media, Hayden said he believes India and Australia will reach the final, while Collingwood backed England and the co-hosts West Indies to battle it out for the trophy.

Earlier, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh also predicted the finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played in the United States and West Indies.

Yuvraj, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2007-winning squad, believes either two of the sides from India, West Indies or Pakistan will make it to the final. He further hoped not to see Australia.

"I'm hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan three, and no Australians (laughs)," Yuvraj said during an event in the US.

Yuvraj was named the ambassador of the T20 World Cup earlier and the former Indian batter is backing his side to claim the tournament but only if they believe themselves.

"I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and plays to their own strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. And that's what I believe in," Yuvraj said as quoted by the Indian media.

"I think that's the reason why we won. We focused on where, and how we are good and the things that we need to do rather than thinking of where the opposition was going to harm us. We have the match winners."

It must be noted that 55 games will be played across nine different venues in the West Indies and the USA during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The venues in West Indies are Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Meanwhile, three venues will hold the matches in the USA — Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

T20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal