 
Geo News

David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles

Kim Kardashian and Holly Willoughby also showered love on David Beckham’s photos

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles
David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles

Former footballer David Beckham has received complete support and love from his family after King Charles honoured him with major royal role.

King Charles appointed Beckham an ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared photos with the monarch and said “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

“It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens…”

He went on to say, “As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!”

David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles

David Beckham’s family members including wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were the first to send love to the football legend by pressing the heart button on the post.

Kim Kardashian and Holly Willoughby have also showered love on David Beckham’s photos.

Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed video
Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed
Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow
Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow
Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims