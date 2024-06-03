David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles

Former footballer David Beckham has received complete support and love from his family after King Charles honoured him with major royal role.



King Charles appointed Beckham an ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared photos with the monarch and said “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

“It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens…”

He went on to say, “As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!”

David Beckham’s family members including wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were the first to send love to the football legend by pressing the heart button on the post.

Kim Kardashian and Holly Willoughby have also showered love on David Beckham’s photos.