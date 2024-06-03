Ivanka Trump spotted for first time since Donald's hush money conviction

Ivanka Trump spotted out and about first time since Donald Trump's conviction in hush money trial. — Mega via New York Post

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former United States president Donald Trump, was spotted in public on Sunday in workout gear, the New York Post reported.

This was the first she has been spotted in public after her father was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his "hush money" trial in New York a few days ago.

The 42-year-old former first daughter was seen sporting form-fitting Beyond Yoga gym attire, pink sunglasses and white sneakers with athletic socks outside Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

The former White House advisor during her father’s administration has maintained a low-profile since the verdict was announced last week.

However, after the verdict, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of herself as a young girl sitting in her father’s lap.

She accompanied the post with a red heart emoji and a captioned saying: "I love you dad".



Donald Trump, 77, has become first president in US history to be convicted of a criminal offense after the guilty verdict announced last Thursday and is due to be sentenced July 11.

Trump is also running for re-election as US president but Ivanka has majorly avoided his presidential campaign this time around.

She had previously revealed that she stepping back from the world of politics to spend more time with her family.