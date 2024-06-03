Donald Trump opens up about hush money sentencing

Donald Trump reveals new insight on his sentencing. — Reuters

Former US president and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump Monday opened his heart over the punishment in the hush money case which is set for July 11, after being convicted last week in Manhattan court.

While speaking with Fox News for the first time after the 12-member jury verdict, the 77-year-old Trump said he is OK if he is handed prison time or house arrest.

The four-time indicted also added: “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.”

However, he also said that he does not think the public would stand it. “I’m not sure the public would stand for it.”

“I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point,” Donald Trump said.

The decision was issued Thursday making a history as Trump became the first former president of the US to be criminally convicted.

Trump for now remains out of prison as he told the TV that he didn’t do anything wrong and railed against "the sick people involved" in his conviction.

"I’m fighting for the Constitution," Trump said, adding that the trial had been tougher on his family than himself.