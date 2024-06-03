 
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions

Meghan Markle’s failure to understand where she stands with the Royal Family has just been exposed

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Meghan Markle’s rumored inability to understand where she stands with the Firm has just been brought to light by experts who feel the rift all came down to this.

Claims about it all have been shared by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

During the chat Ms Bond said, “I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the Royal Family … or even the deputy top dog.”

And “There’s nothing wrong with seeking the limelight,” she admitted.

“It’s just that the Royal Family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions,” Ms Bond also added before signing off.

For those unversed all these reports have started coming in around the same time as the couple’s impending contract expiration with Netflix which has stirred many questions as to its future.

