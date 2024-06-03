Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of any common ground has just been highlighted by an expert who feels it is one of their most dividing factors.

Broadcaster Kevin O'Sullivan issued these comments during his interview with Ms Kinsey Schofield on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered YouTube page.

He began by explaining, “This is the tense dynamic of that relationship. Harry hates showbiz, he doesn't understand it, and it's not part of his world.”

“And that's why he hasn't been embraced by Hollywood because he's an alien creature to Tinseltown and Tinseltown is not interested in him.”

To make matters worse, “he doesn't want to be in the movies, he doesn't want to write a script.”

“If you're in Hollywood and you don't have a script you want people to see, they don't understand you. Harry doesn't want to know anything about that,” O'Sullivan also chimed in to say before signing off.