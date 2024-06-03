ICC reveals highest-ever prize money for men's T20 World Cup winners

This image released on May 14, 2024, shows the trophy of Twenty 20 Men's Cricket World Cup. — Facebook/ICC T20 World Cup

As the Twenty 20 Men's Cricket World Cup is underway, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the highest-ever prize money for the teams — a whopping $11.25 million — with the winner to take the lion's share of $2.45 million.

The latest announcement of the prize money has never been such high in the tournament's history with its ninth edition.

This time, the T20 tournament is providing the field to 20 teams that will be in action against each other for 28 days in nine different venues in the US and West Indies.

Chief Executive of the ICC Geoff Allardice said: "This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event."

It is also for the first time that such a large number of teams would be playing.

The runners-up will receive at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each.

Teams that do not advance past the second round will receive $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and twelfth place will get $247,500 each

Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place will each get $225,000. Additionally, every team will receive an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

The tournament will start with 40 matches in the first round, leading to the Super 8s, followed by the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The final match will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.

T20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal