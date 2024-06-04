WATCH: Dubai to build its first floating bridge measuring 200 metres

Dubai's new floating pedestrian bridge to be completed in 18 months. — Khaleej Times

Dubai announced Monday that it will be getting its first floating pedestrian bridge which will be built as part of a plan to revamp two of its popular beaches.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, a 200-metre floating bridge will be built right over the water surface, linking the two stretches of beaches: Al Mamzar (4.3km) and Jumeirah One (1.4km).

It will allow visitors to venture deep over a water body without getting wet.

This came as the urban planning committee in Dubai awarded contracts to revamp the two beaches.

The Dh355 million project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Dubai to get its first floating pedestrian bridge. — Dailymotion/Khaleej Times

A video shared by the committee shows multiple floating platforms and decks with restaurants connected to the shore via small bridges.



The beaches will be elevated to enhance their resilience to the effects of climate change.

The two beaches will have bicycle and running tracks along with a walkway "surrounded by trees".

They will feature areas for barbecue, fitness activities and children’s games; and beach rest houses along with seasonal event spaces.

The beaches will have 1,400 car parking spots.

Other amenities include safety deposit boxes, WiFi, electronic screens, beach rescue services and 100 security cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and police.