Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting thrown under the bus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of getting thrown under the bus with a new project

June 05, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of being thrown under the buss and experts are rushing in with a warning.

Royal expert Pandora Forsyth issued a warning to the Sussexes and claimed that they need not to release a second memoir because they will be “throwing themselves under the bus” when it comes to the editorial world.

According to a report by Express UK, the expert was also quoted saying, “if they were to do a follow-up, given the fact that they're now financially independent on very very good terms because Spare did so well initially, I don't see why they would.”

All in all, going forward with it, “it would almost be throwing themselves under the bus by doing that, in terms of trust, but of course many people would read it and if they want the money, then that's obviously the way to do it,” they also added before signing off.

