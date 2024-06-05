Construction begins on world's largest green hydrogen project for Neom

Neom's hydrogen plant formally begins construction. — Neom

Wesam Al Ghamdi, the CEO of Neom Green Hydrogen Co, claimed to be the world's largest hydrogen plant, has revealed that the construction of the plant is advancing significantly.

The hydrogen plant is under-construction on the floating port "Oxagon", one of the many projects under Saudi Arabia's $1.5 trillion mega-project, Neom.

The futuristic city is the tourist destination with much more in stock than just luxury hotels and fancy villas.

The unique concept paves the way for a better way of living and realises Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sustainability vision for Neom.

According to a statement by ACWA Power, which will jointly develop Neom with Air Products, said in a statement that the plant is now formally under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Luxury Launches reported.

Al Ghamdi highlighted recent developments such as the procurement of initial supplies, installation work, and the expectation of more deliveries this year.

He also noted that an incredible $8.4 billion in funding has accelerated construction, with the ultimate aim of producing four million tonnes of clean hydrogen annually by 2030.

Once completed, the hydrogen plant will deliver 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily, enough to power around 20,000 hydrogen buses.