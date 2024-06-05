 
Geo News

Construction begins on world's largest green hydrogen project for Neom

The $8.4bn plant on Neom's Oxagon is poised to produce 600 tonnes of hydrogen daily for the new city

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Neom's hydrogen plant formally begins construction. — Neom

Wesam Al Ghamdi, the CEO of Neom Green Hydrogen Co, claimed to be the world's largest hydrogen plant, has revealed that the construction of the plant is advancing significantly.

The hydrogen plant is under-construction on the floating port "Oxagon", one of the many projects under Saudi Arabia's $1.5 trillion mega-project, Neom.

The futuristic city is the tourist destination with much more in stock than just luxury hotels and fancy villas.

The unique concept paves the way for a better way of living and realises Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sustainability vision for Neom.

According to a statement by ACWA Power, which will jointly develop Neom with Air Products, said in a statement that the plant is now formally under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Luxury Launches reported.

Al Ghamdi highlighted recent developments such as the procurement of initial supplies, installation work, and the expectation of more deliveries this year.

He also noted that an incredible $8.4 billion in funding has accelerated construction, with the ultimate aim of producing four million tonnes of clean hydrogen annually by 2030.

Once completed, the hydrogen plant will deliver 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily, enough to power around 20,000 hydrogen buses.

Indian PM Modi set to take oath for 3rd time on June 8 as allies pledge support
Indian PM Modi set to take oath for 3rd time on June 8 as allies pledge support
Child molesters could face surgical castration in Louisiana
Child molesters could face surgical castration in Louisiana
Modi set for historic 3rd term amid India's humbling vote results
Modi set for historic 3rd term amid India's humbling vote results
Trump seeks lifting of gag order after conviction in hush money case
Trump seeks lifting of gag order after conviction in hush money case
Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump
WATCH: UK's Reform Party leader hit by milkshake from mystery woman during Clacton campaign video
WATCH: UK's Reform Party leader hit by milkshake from mystery woman during Clacton campaign
New evidence reveals India planned to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at Sikh wedding in Canada
New evidence reveals India planned to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at Sikh wedding in Canada
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump THIS for first time since conviction
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump THIS for first time since conviction
Why have sharks become fiercer over time?
Why have sharks become fiercer over time?
'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback video
'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback
India's Modi set to win historic third term but BJP loses outright majority
India's Modi set to win historic third term but BJP loses outright majority