Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023

June 05, 2024

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is reportedly getting triggered by her workers. 

As per the new report of Life & Style, the NFL player is bothered by Taylor being surrounded by good-looking dancers.

A mole squealed about the footballer, “He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys.”

The insider also revealed that Travis Kelce feels perfectly secure about his position in the Lover crooner’s life, but hates it when someone else gives her attention.

“He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy,” they added.

“Especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them,” the source disclosed.

Revealing the potential reason for this side of his personality, the insider said, “He comes from the old-school mentality where other men are automatically competition so of course this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her.”

Conclusively, they remarked, “You can bet he’ll be pushing for her to hire nothing but female dancers for her next tour.” 

