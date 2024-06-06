T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda elect to bowl first against Papua New Guinea

Roger Mukasa is one of only three Uganda players with over 1000 T20I runs. — ICC

Uganda won the toss and opted to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in the ninth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup being played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

"We will bowl. We played here previously, we know exactly what to do. We had a discussion, just need to bat well and not lose wickets in clusters," Uganda captain Brian Masaba said at the toss.

Meanwhile, PNG captain Assad Vala said: "We were also looking to field, but we'll need to bat well now. We spoke about some areas where we can improve."



The two teams are vying for two vital points as both of them have lost their respective previous matches in a group with powerful teams — Afghanistan, West Indies and New Zealand. Both Afghanistan and West Indies grabbed two points after winning their opening matches.

PNG debuted in the T20 World Cup in 2021 however, lost all matches then. Uganda have played 92 games so far in the short form of cricket since achieving the T20I status in 2019.

Lineups:

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga