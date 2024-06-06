‘The Last of Us’ creators send message to HBO about more seasons

The material of The Last of Us Part II was so huge, the showrunners say, that it may need two more seasons to cover it after season two.



In a chat with Deadline, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said that the upcoming season in 2025 episodes will be fewer than season one but its length is bigger and the size of the story requires a third and possibly four seasons.



“The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” Craig said.

When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

As of now, HBO has only green-lighted for season two and the rest of the renewal will depend on the viewership the series would garner.

“We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too,” the executive producer noted.

“We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4.”