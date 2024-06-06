 
Geo News

‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons

Need for possibly two more seasons is the message of ‘The Last of Us’ showrunners after season two

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

‘The Last of Us’ creators send message to HBO about more seasons

The material of The Last of Us Part II was so huge, the showrunners say, that it may need two more seasons to cover it after season two.

In a chat with Deadline, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said that the upcoming season in 2025 episodes will be fewer than season one but its length is bigger and the size of the story requires a third and possibly four seasons.

“The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” Craig said.

When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

As of now, HBO has only green-lighted for season two and the rest of the renewal will depend on the viewership the series would garner.

“We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too,” the executive producer noted.

“We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4.”

Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release