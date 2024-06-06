 
Cristiano Ronaldo proves he's a family guy in new Instagram post

Al Nassr star and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrate their twins' seventh birthday together with family

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates twins' seventh birthday with family. — Instagram/@cristiano

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made their twins' birthday on Wednesday a family affair.

Ronaldo, 39, shared a photo on social media in which he can be seen surrounded by his family, including Rodriguez, 30, and their children.

In the picture, two cakes can be seen placed on the table in front of the family with a seven-shaped candle placed on each of them, as they celebrated the seventh birthday of their twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria.

Ronaldo captioned the photo, which he shared on Instagram: "Family first".

Earlier, the Portuguese football legend had posted another photo of himself with his twins on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my loves Eva and Mateo! Dad loves you very much."

Apart from the twins, the former Real Madrid player is also a dad of 13-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, six-year-old Alana, and two-year-old Bella Esmeralda.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner is currently enjoying a relaxing time after Al Nassr suffered defeat from rivals Al Hilal during the King's Cup final.

He is recharging with his family before returning to the field in Germany with Portugal during Euro 2024 in the next few weeks.

