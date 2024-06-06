 
Geo News

Prince William takes of charge from King Charles on D-Day event?

Prince William steps up for family amid King Charles treatment

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Prince William is stepping up for King Charles in a bid to deputise for his father at a D-Day event.

The Prince of Wales, who is all set to take place instead of his cancer-ridden father at an event at Omaha Beach this week, has 'delighted' the family, reveals source.

Meanwhile, the King and wife, Queen Camilla, attended the British memorial event at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy this morning.

During his speech, Charles told the audience: "It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time." Veterans could be seen wiping their eyes with tissues as Charles made his address at the national commemorative event.

A palace source said: "While His Majesty’s doctors are very encouraged with the progress made so far, the King is continuing with his treatment programme - and thus we have to prioritise and protect his continued recovery.

"On that basis, each event/ day has to be carefully calibrated - and given the King’s other commitments on the day, it was advised that the international event later in the afternoon may be a step too far at this stage. He is of course delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation."

The King continued: "Eighty years ago on D-Day, the 6th of June 1944, our nation – and those which stood alongside it – faced what my grandfather, King George VI, described as the supreme test. How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test.

