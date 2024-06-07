 
Travis Kelce displays his love for Taylor Swift

Screen lock of Travis Kelce's phone is said to show Taylor Swift in it

June 07, 2024

Travis Kelce is so much in love with Taylor Swift that he has her on his phone lock screen, according to a Swiftie.

The picture is said to be from the pair's recent trip to Singapore and was initially shared on Reddit but the virality of the snap led it to be a topic of discussion on the deuxmoi podcast.

"I posted a picture of Travis Kelse's iPhone lock screen. This is not a new picture. As far as I know, it's 100% real. It's been making its rounds about three weeks to one month ago," according to The Mirror US.

"It originated on reddit but kept kind of under wraps. Somebody took a picture of his iPhone because he was charging it at a bar when he was in Cincinnati."

"It's a picture of him and Taylor at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. When Kylie Jenner's lockscreen was leaked, nobody tried to protect that everyone was posting it."

Travis and Taylor have been dominating the headlines for their whirlwind romance after rumours of them being romantically linked sparked in Sept 2023.

