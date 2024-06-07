 
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'

Prince Harry won't be attending the Duke of Westminster's wedding taking place right now

June 07, 2024

Prince Harry might be watching the Duke of Westminster’s wedding with a broken heart, according to royal expert Tom Quinn.

His prediction comes after the Duke of Sussex opted out of the ceremony because he didn’t want to have “awkward interactions” with other family members attending.

However, Prince William just arrived at the ceremony without Kate Middleton as Mirror reported that he will be taking on the major role of an usher while Prince George was initially also expected to have an “important” part in the wedding.

While Harry came to a mutual understanding with Hugh, he’s still feeling sad over not attending his close friend’s big day.

“Harry will be watching Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding with very mixed feelings. The fact that he couldn’t be there will be a painful reminder of all that he has lost. But then he knew that if he attended the wedding, he would come face to face with his brother, who is Grosvenor’s best man,” the royal author told the outlet.

He continued, “Grosvenor’s wedding brought up other sadness for Harry – he had hoped to be asked to be best man but now feels that once again he is overlooked in favor of his brother. At every turn he is made to feel second choice, second best. Always the spare."

