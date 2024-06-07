 
Jennifer Garner posts cryptic message amid ex Ben Affleck's marriage struggles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have allegedly been going through marriage troubles recently

June 07, 2024

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, recently shared a poem by Cleo Wade on her Instagram story.

The poem “it gets better” promises a message of hope and with regards to difficult times, says that “this too shall pass”. The 52-year-old also tagged the poet with a red heart emoji.

This comes amidst the allegations of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s separation over which the actress has made no comments as of yet.

Affleck and J.Lo were romantically involved in the early 2000s having been engaged for two years.

The poem Jennifer Garner reposted on her Instagram Stories 

They called off the engagement, but then got together in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. Jennifer Garner was Affleck’s spouse before the two reconciled, and they share three children, namely Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The On the Floor singer also recently cancelled her This is Me… Live tour on the account of wanting to spend more time with family and friends.

According to PEOPLE, one of Jennifer Lopez’s friends commented, “She wants this marriage to work so much that she is willing to make any sacrifice including giving up being J.Lo. It’s sad to see her dimming her shine to try to keep him [Ben Affleck].”

