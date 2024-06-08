T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh elect to field against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) and Sri Lanka skipper Wainindu Hasaranga (left) seen in this image. — ICC

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played in Dallas, Texas.



Sri Lanka are coming off a humiliating loss against South Africa in their first match of the tournament, where they were bundled out for just 77 runs, their lowest total in T20Is. The Proteas chased the target easily.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the T20 World Cup. Najmal Hossain Shanto hopes his team can take advantage of Sri Lanka's poor start.

The Tigers recently lost a T20I series to the USA just before the tournament, and a win against Sri Lanka would be an ideal start for their campaign.

Led by Shanto, a young and energetic captain, Bangladesh will rely on the experience of players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah. Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, is leading the Lankans.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss that the pitch looks dry.

"We would like to bowl first as we expect some seam and swing early on. Very important especially in this format, the top four have been doing a lot of hard work in the last few days," he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga said: "We don't mind batting first. We are going with two genuine fast bowlers and two genuine spinners, two seam bowling all rounders. It depends on the match situation on where I come out to bat."

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib