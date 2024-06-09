Kendrick Lamar appears first time in public after Drake beef

After a legendary rap battle with Drake, Kendrick Lamar surprised Compton College students at their graduation ceremony by delivering the commencement speech.



“I still believe in Compton,” the Compton native told the students by appearing in the middle of the ceremony.

“Compton has always been the future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals, talent. We had it since day one."

Adding, "I traveled the world, it’s no place like this one right here… I still believe in everything that we’re doing. Brick by brick.”

Sharing wise words with the students, who belonged to Gen Z, he said, “It’s time that we change the narratives,” adding, “Some people tell us, ‘This generation don’t have what it takes, Gen Z.’ They try to pull us down and say we don’t know what we’re doing."

"They’re wrong though. You know why? Because not only y’all have what it takes, but y’all have something even bigger: y’all have the heart… Y’all can go out here and tell and express y’all thoughts and say it with conviction and passion and stand on it and be unapologetic about it.”