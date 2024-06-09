 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?

Prince William seemingly wants his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to become working royals

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice a threat to monarchy?

Prince William’s invitation to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to a garden party at palace recently indicates that the sisters could soon become working royals.

However, a PR expert has now suggested against this move and warned that the idea would not work due to the "emergence" within the family.

Speaking to GB News, PR expert Grayce McCormick explained: "The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the Royal Family.”

"It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy's public image", Grayce warned.

According to GB News, this is likely due to the fact Eugenie and Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down as a working royal in 2019.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles has issued warning to Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter video
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter
Kanye West, Bianca Censori break cover after bombshell lawsuit
Kanye West, Bianca Censori break cover after bombshell lawsuit
Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement