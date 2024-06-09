Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice a threat to monarchy?

Prince William’s invitation to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to a garden party at palace recently indicates that the sisters could soon become working royals.



However, a PR expert has now suggested against this move and warned that the idea would not work due to the "emergence" within the family.

Speaking to GB News, PR expert Grayce McCormick explained: "The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the Royal Family.”

"It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy's public image", Grayce warned.

According to GB News, this is likely due to the fact Eugenie and Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down as a working royal in 2019.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles has issued warning to Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.