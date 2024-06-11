Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy

Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly received a sweet request from her father-in-law King Charles as she battles cancer.



According to a report by She Knows, the future queen might be considering the request from King Charles for Trooping the Colour.

Quoting a royal expert, the outlet claimed that Kate Middleton is weighing a request from King Charles III for Trooping the Colour.

The fresh claims came amid reports Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance for Trooping the Colours to ‘reinforce strength of monarchy’ and the King would be delighted to have the Princess join the Royal Family on the balcony.

Speaking to GB News, PR expert Rhea Freeman said: "If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news.

"But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there.”

She continued, "It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns."