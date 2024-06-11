Famous American YouTuber dies in road accident

This still taken from a video released on June 8, 2024, shows American YouTuber Comicstorian. — YouTube/Comicstorian

The wife of one of the famous American YouTubers Comicstorian said that her husband was killed in a road accident at the age of 40.

YouTuber — whose real name is Ben Potter — died two days ago, according to his wife’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

Nathalie Potter wrote on social media Monday: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.”

The widow added: “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

Nathalie went on to say: “My husband was the rock of their family off camera, and he always did his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.”

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones,” she told fans of her husband.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this.”

The cause of death of the YouTuber remains a mystery according to New York Post report.

Potter started his channel on YouTube in 2014 and attracted a massive following of over 3 million.

His videos were mainly focused on comic books and superhero products, most notably those from Marvel and DC films.