Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be invited to THESE two A list events in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eyeing invitations for big events in the United States

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to be seen at big events in the United States to make up for all the events they miss in the United Kingdom due to their feud with The Firm.

Since their departure from royal duties in 2020, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made only a few trips to the U.K.

The Duke most recently had to miss his friend Hugh Grosvenor’s fairytale wedding to Olivia Henson. His brother Prince William was seen beaming at the wedding, where he acted as an usher.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the Sussexes have two big events in mind which they’d really like to be seen attending.

"The challenge for Harry and Meghan is to attend comparable events in the United States which are not focused on them,” he told The Mirror.

"The Met Gala and the Oscars are the sort of events they would benefit from being seen at, since they have pretensions to be A-listers. Barack Obama's 60th, held in 2021, the year they were in Time Magazine's Top 100, is the sort of event they would undoubtedly want to be seen at but were not invited to," he added.