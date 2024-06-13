 
Drake continues to feel the heat after Kendrick Lamar beef

Drake faces legal case for trademark infringement after Kendrick Lamar's rap battle

June 13, 2024

After Kendrick Lamar beef, Drake’s company Away From Home is facing a lawsuit which claims he used an apparel brand’s name on his tour It's All A Blur merchandise.

The case was filed by JR Apparel claiming their brand Members Only used on the t-shirts of the Grammy winner’s recent tour was a trademark infringement, according to Billboard.

“Away From Home sold, offered for sale and/or advertised a t-shirt bearing JR Apparel’s MEMBERS ONLY mark on the front of the t-shirt at Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ (the ‘Infringing T-shirt’), including in this judicial district,” the company’s attorneys said.

Interestingly, Drake has a song on the exact name of the brand which was part of his album For All the Dogs in 2023.

However, on this, the firm’s lawyers stated, “JR Apparel also asserted in the April 1st Letter that “the fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album ‘For All the Dogs’ does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give Live Nation and/or Drake license to use our client’s MEMBERS ONLY Marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items.”

In the meantime, Kendrick and Drake's beef was legendary as both titans of the hip-hop industry hit each other with their verses but the former was declared the winner by some of the observers.

