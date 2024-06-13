 
Geo News

Is Erling Haaland happy in Manchester City?

Fans of Erling Haaland were stunned when it was revealed last year about striker’s potential wealth

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after losing the English FA Cup final football match against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. — AFP

A Brazilian lawyer and adviser of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made crucial statements on behalf of the English Premier League player as the Etihad had been hoping to persuade the forward to sign a new contract.

Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of the 23-year-old Norwegian told Flashscore about the stay: "I don't know — but I think the Erling Haaland project will last over time, over the next few years."

"It will also depend on trends in football. In any case, one thing is certain today: Erling Haaland feels at home at Manchester City! He is 1000% committed to the City project and is already looking forward to the new season with the club."

The Brazilian also claimed that the two-time Golden Boot winner is now bidding to earn more bucks.

The fans of Erling Haaland were stunned when his agent said last year that the striker’s potential wealth could no longer be measured in millions of pounds, adding that the 52 goals he scored when City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Treble in 2023 have only increased his commercial value further.

The Norwegian retained the Golden Boot last season as the Pep Guardiola’s men won the title for a record fourth successive time.

Pimenta added: "When I said that this amount corresponded to his [Haaland’s] value, I wasn't talking about his transfer value. I was referring to the value of a top player at that age, with enormous room for improvement — and when I said that, he hadn't even done the Treble."

"A player who finished as top scorer in the Premier League despite being injured for two months…he’s a player with great potential."

Florida weather forecast for USA vs Ireland raises worries for Pakistan
Florida weather forecast for USA vs Ireland raises worries for Pakistan
Squash Championship: Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals after crushing China
Squash Championship: Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals after crushing China
Naseem Shah inspires Kubra Khan to watch cricket video
Naseem Shah inspires Kubra Khan to watch cricket
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada