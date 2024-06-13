Is Erling Haaland happy in Manchester City?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after losing the English FA Cup final football match against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. — AFP

A Brazilian lawyer and adviser of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made crucial statements on behalf of the English Premier League player as the Etihad had been hoping to persuade the forward to sign a new contract.

Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of the 23-year-old Norwegian told Flashscore about the stay: "I don't know — but I think the Erling Haaland project will last over time, over the next few years."

"It will also depend on trends in football. In any case, one thing is certain today: Erling Haaland feels at home at Manchester City! He is 1000% committed to the City project and is already looking forward to the new season with the club."

The Brazilian also claimed that the two-time Golden Boot winner is now bidding to earn more bucks.

The fans of Erling Haaland were stunned when his agent said last year that the striker’s potential wealth could no longer be measured in millions of pounds, adding that the 52 goals he scored when City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Treble in 2023 have only increased his commercial value further.

The Norwegian retained the Golden Boot last season as the Pep Guardiola’s men won the title for a record fourth successive time.

Pimenta added: "When I said that this amount corresponded to his [Haaland’s] value, I wasn't talking about his transfer value. I was referring to the value of a top player at that age, with enormous room for improvement — and when I said that, he hadn't even done the Treble."

"A player who finished as top scorer in the Premier League despite being injured for two months…he’s a player with great potential."