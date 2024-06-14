‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly 'frustrated' by the treatment from Prince William and King Charles

“Frustrated” Prince Harry is bound to write another searing memoir if Prince William and King Charles keep “stonewalling.”

Harry, the Duke of Sussex fell out with his family when he and wife Meghan Markle gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey after stepping down as working royals in 2020. The duo then went on to create the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. He also penned his memoir Spare, accusing his father of calling him the “spare.”

Now, royal expert Christopher Andersen claims the Duke will inevitably run out of patience and pen another seething memoir.

"Harry has tried again and again to make amends with his father but to no avail,” he told Fox News Digital.

"The King and William have really dug in, and the more Harry is rebuffed, the angrier and more frustrated he gets. He must be thinking, ‘Why should I keep quiet if my father and brother are stonewalling me?’ As far as William and the king are concerned, Harry has been banging his head against the wall,” he explained.

The expert noted that Harry surely knows that now is not the time for the memoir, due to King Charles and Princess Kate’s ongoing cancer battles.

"It seems inevitable that at some point he will throw up his hands and write another searingly honest book. At the same time, Harry is also well aware that now is not the time to talk out of turn about his family,” he said.

"People around the world are praying for the King and Princess Kate to make full recoveries. Harry surely would not want to be seen kicking them when they’re down," he remarked.