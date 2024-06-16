 
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland set Australia 181-run target

Australia invited Scotland to bat first in 35th match of T20 World Cup 2024

June 16, 2024

Captains of Australia and Scotland. — x/ ESPNcricinfo

Australia won the toss and chose to field first against Scotland in the 35th match of the ICC's T20 World Cup 2024 being played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday. 

Batting first, Scotland put together an impressive target of 180-5 in 20 overs. Brandon McMullen hit 34-ball 60. His innings included two fours and six maximums.

Captain Richie Berrington scored 42 unbeaten runs in 31 balls with the help of a four and two sixes. George Munsey also added 35 runs in 23 balls at the top of the batting order.  

This is a must-win match for Scotland to go through to Super 8. However, if they lost to Australia, it will clear the way for England to make it to the next round of Super 8. Meanwhile, Australia have already qualified for the Super 8.

"Looks a really good surface," says Mitchell Marsh after winning the toss. "It's like another World Cup game and we have a lot of respect for Scotland. Two changes: Cummins and Hazlewood are out (rested), Starc and Agar come in."

"For us, the chatter is out of our control," says Scotland's captain Richie Berrington. "We knew we had to beat some of the best teams to qualify. We have gone with the same team as last game."

Squads

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Ashton Agar, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Ellis, 11 Adam Zampa

Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matthew Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Chris Sole, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Safyaan Sharif

