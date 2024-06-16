 
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify

Billie Eilish joined The Weeknd and Taylor Swift as one of the few artists to achieve this milestone on Spotify

June 16, 2024

Billie Eilish, the youngest two-time Oscar winner, achieved another milestone.

The 22-year-old singer became the youngest artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Eilish is the only third artist to reach this number, joining The Weekend and Taylor Swift.

With just 82 tracks in her catalog, Eilish reached this milestone quicker than anyone else, who have more than double the number of songs on the platform.

Spotify's global head of music, Jeremy Erlich, praised the Hotline Bling hitmaker, stating, "Spotify has been a part of Billie’s story from the start. Ever since ‘Ocean Eyes,’ she has continuously grown her fan base around the world," adding, "What she and [brother-collaborator] Finneas have achieved since 2016 is quite remarkable … and all this by the age of 22."

Eilish, who recently released her album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, made history earlier this year as the youngest two-time Oscar winner for her song What Was I Made For? from Barbie movie.

